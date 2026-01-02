CHRISTUS Health reaffirms commitment to patient safety, access to health care

ETR Staff Report

“Our communities trust us during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.” Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas and North Louisiana

(EAST TEXAS) – As 2025 ends, CHRISTUS Health is reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and access across all hospitals, clinics, and care settings, underscoring its responsibility to the patients, families, and communities who rely on its care every day.

Mother Frances PICU

CHRISTUS Health is guided by the aspirational goal of zero preventable harm, while recognizing that health care is complex and that achieving this goal requires constant learning, collaboration, and improvement.

This commitment reflects the belief that every patient deserves care that is safe, respectful and reliable.

“Our communities trust us during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “We take that trust seriously and remain committed to doing everything we can to provide the safest care possible.”

CHRISTUS LPOHH Coronary Bypass

CHRISTUS Health hospitals and clinics have prioritized building a culture where patients, families, clinicians and staff work together to identify risks, speak openly about concerns and continuously improve care. Patient safety efforts focus on prevention, transparency and learning from both successes and challenges to strengthen care delivery.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana

CHRISTUS Health facilities throughout the Northeast Texas and North Louisiana regions have been recognized for safety and quality by respected organizations including:

The CHRISTUS Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review, using CMS data, as the nation’s top-rated facility for lowest readmissions after coronary bypass surgery.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier were recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review for lowest CAUTI (catheter-associated urinary tract infection) rates based on data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospitals named to the “Top Hospitals” list by Forbes Magazine

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville earned a five-star rating for patient experience from US News and World Report.

Six CHRISTUS Hospitals earned “A” ratings for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that evaluates hospitals across the country. The CHRISTUS hospitals earning an “A” rating are: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta





CTMF Jacksonville Nursing

In addition to patient safety, CHRISTUS Health has committed to expanding access to health care with notable projects including the opening of the region’s first pediatric intensive care unit in Tyler, along with 2026 openings of a new hospital in Palestine, emergency department and clinic in Mount Pleasant and the CHRISTUS Cancer Center in Longview.

This year, CHRISTUS Health supported millions of patient interactions across Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, including nearly 515,000 emergency department patients at 18 locations, more than 802,000 primary care visits delivered by 308 providers and over 1.6 million specialty care visits.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Glamour Shot

These volumes underscore the CHRISTUS Health investment to accessible, high-quality care across emergency, primary, and specialized services along with our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable and high-quality care for every patient.

CTMF Sulphur Springs ER and Stroke Team

“Patient safety is the foundation of every decision we make,” Glenney said. “As we expand our services and facilities, our commitment is not just to reach more patients, but to ensure that every patient has access to the safest, highest-quality care possible close to home when they need it most.”