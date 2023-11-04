City Installs First Sensory Playground Equipment

The City of Longview’s Parks and Recreation department has unveiled its first set of sensory playground equipment at Rotary Park.

Officially known as the “Temple Trolley,” the free-standing equipment is designed to provide sensory relief to those on the Autism spectrum and/or with sensory issues. Parks Operations and Maintenance staff have been at work for months installing the equipment, which officially opened to the public on November 3.

The Temple Trolley consists of a strap seat attached to a track which swings back and forth in addition to swiveling 360°. Launch pads on both ends provide easy access to the flexible strap seat, which has a snug, yet accommodating fit. The precision track is engineered for a smooth experience and its inclined ends help provide rider momentum at either end of the ride.

“Anytime the city can provide facility improvements that incorporate underserved individuals is a great opportunity and this is one of those times,” said Parks Director John Albertson. “Longview Parks and Recreation is proud to introduce this inclusive piece of playground equipment so that anyone in the city on the autism spectrum or with sensory issues has the chance to play and have fun at our public parks.”

The equipment is a product of collaboration between Play & Park Structures and Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned Autism advocate, author, and inventor.

MAIN IMAGE: The “Temple Trolley” playground equipment installed at Rotary park, and Dr. Temple Grandin, renowned Autism advocate, author, and inventor.