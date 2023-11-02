Smith County: Employee Recognitions

Jennifer Barfield – 20 Years of Service

Jennifer Barfield was honored Tuesday, October 31, in Commissioners Court for her 20 years of service at the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

“She is our office manager; she makes our office work,” District Attorney Jacob Putman said. “She has been phenomenal … she is honest and genuine.”

After working for four years at the City of Tyler Municipal Court, Mrs. Barfield began working at the DA’s office as a felony legal assistant handling cases in the 7th District Court, and then moved to the 114th District Court a few months later.

In 2005, Mrs. Barfield became the legal assistant to the then District Attorney, and in 2011 became the office manager, where she still is today. During her time here, she has worked under three District Attorneys and handled many different tasks.

“The mission of the office is close to my heart, and I am very proud to be a part of a team that works so closely together to protect children, assist victims of crime, prosecute offenders and serve Smith County,” Mrs. Barfield said.

Though she has had many different jobs in the office, she has enjoyed all of them and all the years working in the DA’s Office, she said.

She has enjoyed the many friends and acquaintances she has made over the years, along with so many memories. She also loves being able to work with many others in different County offices, and to see how all the pieces of county government work together, Mrs. Barfield said.

“I am blessed to be here and hope to continue serving the County for many more years,” she said.

Putman joked that having an employee celebrate 20 years makes him a little nervous because it means they are retirement eligible. “But she’s not going anywhere,” he said.

Mrs. Barfield is married to Traye and has three children: Victoria, Jared and Kaylee. In her spare time, she likes to bake, spend time with her family and run races. She ran her second half marathon at the beginning of the year and decided she will never run a full marathon!

Jennifer Barfield was honoured for her 20 years of service, pictured with District Attorney Jacob Putman

Lynda Swann – 25 Years of Service

Lynda Swann is celebrating her 25th work anniversary but she has served Smith County for more than four decades.

She currently serves as office manager for the Pre-trail Release Department, where she has worked since 1998. But her first time working for Smith County was in 1980, when she began a summer work program right after she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School.

She worked as a clerk in the Hot Check Division for then District Attorney Hunter Brush. After six months, the work program switched her to another job, working at the Arthritis Foundation as a secretary.

Ms. Swann was hired back at the DA’s Hot Check Division in 1983 and worked there until Fall of 1984. She was then hired by Tom Jackson, Director of Pre-trial Release and Personal Bond Office in January of 1985, where she worked for more than 10 years. She resigned in June of 1995, but went back to work for Pre-trial Release on October 1, 1998, and she has been there ever since.

“What I have loved about working for Smith County this long is I enjoy helping people,” Ms. Swann said. “This job has allowed me to help a lot of people going through the judicial process. I have talked and listened to mothers, fathers, grandparents and other family members and friends regarding their loved ones in jail. I treat each one the way I would like to be treated if I were in their position.”

Lynda Swann celebrating her 25th work anniversary, pictured with Shane Scott

Jack Walter – 10 Years of Service

Jack Walder, lead groundskeeper for Smith County’s 29 properties, was honored Tuesday during Commissioners Court for 10 years of service to the Facilities Services Department.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize Mr. Jack Walder for 10 years of service and the time he has spent working hard for the county,” Facility Services Director Ed Nichols said. “He does a fine job of maintaining the county’s grounds.”

From raising and lowering flags daily, setting up and maintaining Christmas displays, maintaining irrigation systems, planting flowerbeds and trimming trees on the square, Walder does much more around the county’s 29 buildings, properties and parking lots.

He is quick to respond to a need or request at any time.

“I and the county appreciate all the hard work that you do every day and I look forward to working with you for many more years to come,” Nichols said.

Before working for the county, Walder served for 22 years in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant E-6.

Congratulations Jack and thank you for your service to your country and your county!

Certified Custodians

Also during Commissioners Court, Smith County Custodians Cinthia Aguilar and Ruth Pennell were recognized for earning their two-year certifications as “Basic Certified Custodial Technicians” through the International Sanitary Supply Association’s Cleaning Management Institute.

Smith County Facility Services Director Ed Nichols said although the women have been working for the county for less than a year, they are already certified and doing a lot to contribute to the county.

The certification program provides three levels of certifications – Basic, Advanced and Expert – and the two women are already working towards the Advanced certification.

Anniversaries

Additional county employees celebrating work anniversaries this month but who were not in court, include:

25 years: Travis Breazeale, Sheriff’s Office

20 Years: Justin Hall and James Sparks, Sheriff’s Office; Shaunda Petty, Juvenile Services

15 Years: Yvonne Edwards, Juvenile Services

10 Years: Kevin Londoff, Sheriff’s Office

5 Years: Kenneth Bond, James Jackson and Larry Christian Jr., Sheriff’s Office; Stevie Hight, Juvenile Services; and Katherine Robertson, Adult Probation