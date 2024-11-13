College Presidents Ink MOU

The more we can do together the more our students and communities will be successful. Our students will be recruited and retained here in beautiful East Texas.

The University of Texas at Tyler (UTT) and Tyler Junior College (TJC) academics recently got together at UTT for a Signing Day Celebration. The main topic of discussion was the state of affairs for both schools as they strive together to further East Texans’ higher education. UTT Provost Dr. Amir Mirmiran led off.

He spoke clearly and optimistically on the advances in establishing a truly student-centered collaboration between Tyler‘s two main educational institutions as they seek to advance higher education in the Great State of Texas while simultaneously providing smooth transitions via co-enrollments enabling students to achieve easy transfer between the colleges and thus attain degrees without excess credit and while guided expertly by counsellors throughout their college experience.

“This partnership also helps improve [the] college going rate in East Texas in alignment with [the] Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board model of building a talented, strong Texas,” he said.

UTT President Dr. Julie Philley spoke next and emphasized the crucial nature of the two schools’ partnership in that it insures the success of succeeding generations of East Texans whose work in various fields will keep the area not only beautiful but prosperous and stable.

“I just love days like today because we get to put in writing our commitment and put some meat behind the words we say,” she said. “We get to do it with partners we love, and above all that we trust.”

TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia came next and praised Philley for her meticulous and clear description of the TJC/UTT collaboration and pointed out her recent recognition as a TJC Distinguished Alumnus. He next observed that educators’ success is measured by what they do for others, and in this respect Philley’s accomplishments are monumental.

“She is at the top of the list for all she has done in our communities, throughout East Texas and, really, the [whole] state of Texas,” he said.

He also gave a memorable and creative outline of the methods and objectives of the two-school cooperative effort.

“They say that if you want to go fast you go alone, but if you want to go further and with more success you take your tribe with you,” he said. “By taking the Apache Nation, we can go further.”

Mejia also credited assistants Sarah Boudian and David Baron for their invaluable assistance in setting up and executing the event. He also cited the audience for attending and thus giving credibility and support to the cause of furthering education in East Texas. He made it clear that he considered every person there as part of a team.

“The more we can do together the more our students and communities will be successful,” he said. “Our students will be recruited and retained here in beautiful East Texas.”

There was no question that this new partnership between TJC and UTT was the main focus. Its implications for the future are significant and promising, and it is the ideal moment to get started.

“It is our time to take both of these institutions and this unique partnership further,” said Mejia.

He described this joint effort as a case of students standing profitably on the shoulders of giants and being able to see and go farther in quests to realize dreams. It is a new concept in Texas, and although still unproven its promising nature leaves little doubt of its coming great success. in the lives of what he calls “Apache Patriots.”

Mirmiran chimed in with a new mission statement: “Two schools. One goal. Your success.”

After Mejia concluded with the ringing statement , “It’s a great day to be an Apache. It’s a great day to be a Patriot,” he handed the podium over to UTT Provost/ Vice-President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Deana Sheppard, who quickly pointed out that it was indeed a special day as well as a lot of fun. Speaking at UTT, she observed it was a special treat for her and her family.

“My daughter went to school here, got two degrees here, she’s now an employee here and a lot of people in the room here get to work with her,” she said. “I am very proud to be an Apache and to have a Patriot daughter.”

Sheppard described how the new co-op will make it easier for junior college students to transition to such institutions of higher learning as UTT, shortening the time between enrollment and graduation, thus enabling new, succeeding generations of highly competent employees to enter the workforce faster and improve the quality of life for all East Texans. She concluded the event with the all-encompassing, explanatory statement:

“They are our students,” she said. “We want them to stay in our community, want them to get their degrees, come to work here and then to contribute back to the Tyler and East Texas area.”

The future looks rosy for all residents of the Pineywoods.