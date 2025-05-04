By Pastor Chad Roberts

There are two New Testament words that can transform your life. They are found in Hebrews 3:1, “Consider Jesus.” While there are fourteen different Greek words for consider in the Bible, this particular word is used eleven times. It is the same word Jesus used for “Consider the lilies” (Matthew 6:28). The meaning of this word is quite extraordinary.

Consider means to examine carefully and to think thoroughly. The opposite is to take a quick glance. Is this not what our culture does with Christ today? It simply takes a quick look and then passes by. True Christians will not glance at Christ but will make Him the forefront and priority of their life. This is exactly what the author of Hebrews is telling us to do.

The point of the book of Hebrews is to examine Christ to see how His glory eclipses everything else. The writer compares Him to the prophets that Christ is better than any mere mortal. He then escalates his argument by comparing Him to angels. He then compares Him to Moses, Joshua, Aaron, and everything else the Hebrews held dear. You and I would do well to compare Christ to everything in our lives to see if He is first and foremost. We should consider who Jesus is and what He has done.

Why do you suppose Scripture tells us to examine carefully and think thoroughly about Christ? The reason is to worship God rightly. If you and I are going to worship God rightly, then we must think rightly. I want to be careful that I worship the God of the Bible and not a god I have made up. Transformation will happen as we consider Jesus. As we think deeply, we will worship meaningfully.