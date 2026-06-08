Dixie Elementary School Earns Leader in Me Lighthouse Designation

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD is proud to announce that Dixie Elementary School has earned the prestigious FranklinCovey Education Leader in Me Lighthouse Designation, a national recognition awarded to schools that demonstrate excellence in implementing leadership principles and creating a strong culture of student empowerment and achievement.

The Lighthouse Designation is awarded by the Leader in Me process to schools that successfully build sustainable leadership systems, foster academic growth, and empower students to become confident leaders both inside and outside the classroom.

At Dixie Elementary, students, staff, and families have embraced the Leader in Me framework by developing leadership habits, promoting student voice, and creating meaningful opportunities for students to contribute to their campus and community. They also learn to prioritize their time, be considerate of others, communicate effectively, resolve conflicts, find creative solutions, value differences, live a balanced life, and contribute to society.

“Achieving Lighthouse status is a powerful affirmation of our school’s commitment to developing the whole child,” Principal Angel Thompson said. “Through Leader in Me, our students are learning to lead themselves and others with responsibility, confidence, and purpose. This recognition reflects the hard work of our students, staff, and families who live out these leadership habits every day. We are incredibly proud of our school community and excited to continue growing as leaders together.”

School Counselor Abigail Parada said the designation represents years of dedication and collaboration across the campus community.

“I am so overwhelmingly proud of our campus,” Parada said. “Everyone has united to make this monumental success possible. I have seen our students transformed by fully embracing the

systems of Leader in Me. All our students know that their voice is important and that they can make a significant contribution to their community. I cannot wait to see how our school continues to flourish in the years to come as they continue fine-tuning their leadership ability.”

Parents and students alike have seen the positive impact of the leadership culture at Dixie Elementary.

“I feel happy that Dixie made Lighthouse,” said parent Berenice Garcia, whose children Zander and Scarlett attend the school. “It makes me happy and proud that our kids are at Dixie.”

Students involved with the campus Lighthouse Team shared their excitement about the recognition and the opportunity to serve their school. Fifth grader Karisma said she was “happy and proud” that the school earned Lighthouse status and enjoyed helping plan activities and working alongside adults to improve the school.

“I was excited to hear we got Lighthouse,” said fifth grader Chanelle. “I love to be helpful to the school and to create programs.”

Fourth grader Kayson said the designation celebrates the hard work students and staff have invested throughout the year. “I felt happy when I found out we got Lighthouse because we get to be acknowledged for all our hard work,” Kayson said. “I love getting to create events for the students and the school.”

Third grader Angel Ortiz shared, “I started jumping up and down when I heard the news, and I hope to continue serving on the Lighthouse Team next year.”

The Lighthouse Certification is one of the highest distinctions a Leader in Me school can earn. Currently, there are approximately 800+ Lighthouse Schools worldwide and fewer than 100 in Texas, making this a significant milestone for the campus and Tyler ISD community.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.