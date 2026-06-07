GIVING OTHERS A CHOICE

By Guido Ministries

A mother gave her son two beautiful apples, but one was larger and shinier than the other. Placing them in his hands, and wishing to teach him about sharing, she instructed him to “Give your little sister her choice.” A short time later, she noticed that he had kept the bigger one for himself. So, she asked, “Why didn’t you give your sister her choice?” “I did,” came the reply. “I gave her the choice of the little one or none at all. And she took the little one.”

There is a lot of selfishness even in the smallest of us. Size has little to do with whether or not we are self-centered or God-centered. We can convince ourselves that we are being fair or generous while still prioritizing our own gain. Christ sets before us the ultimate example: One who, though equal with God, chose not to cling to privilege but emptied Himself for the sake of others. In His humility, He looked not only to His own interests but willingly took on our need, serving and sacrificing so that we might be lifted up. When we follow His example, true generosity flows from a heart transformed by Christ.

Paul reminds us that “Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.”

Prayer:

Father, may I be sensitive to others, and share with them out of the abundance You have given me–especially Your salvation. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others. Philippians 2:1-8