Gospel Spotlight

A Christmas Message

By Glenn Miller

“God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things— and the things that are not—to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast before him.” 1 Corinthians 1:28-29 NIV

What is the message we should send to loved ones at Christmas? Perhaps we should take our cue from the message God was sending to us in sending His son Jesus. That the savior of the world came to us as a helpless baby, born in a stable to parents who were travelers without a place to stay and in dire circumstances speaks volumes.

The message that God appears to be sending in the circumstances of Christ’s humble birth is that God cares about the lowly and that no matter how humble the circumstances, we can live a godly life. Remember that wise men came to offer gifts to this humble, helpless child. God chose the humble and lowly things of this world to demonstrate his love for all of mankind.

And it’s not as if God has any animosity for the rich or famous; it’s just that the rich and famous shouldn’t think they are somehow more important in the grand scheme of things than the poor unknowns who make up the vast majority of the people who have ever lived.

Perhaps the Christmas message is simply that God cares for all of us, but that there is a special place in his heart for the lowly and downtrodden..

