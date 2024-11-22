Pathways to professions connects Tyler ISD students to industry leaders

Pathways to Professions provides an opportunity for students to hear from industry professionals… this event connects what they are learning in the classroom to what is expected in that industry.

Jessica Brown – CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator

Tony Johnson from the Tyler Area Builders Association speaks to a Construction Tech Class.

The Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center (CTC) buzzed with excitement as juniors and seniors participated in the annual Pathways to Professions event.

Since 2018, this initiative has brought industry professionals into Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms, offering students an up-close look at potential career paths and industry expectations.

Throughout the event, students heard from professionals representing various fields aligned with their programs of study. Speakers shared insights into their careers, personal journeys, and the skills and attributes needed to succeed in their industries.

“Pathways to Professions provides an opportunity for students to hear from industry professionals and ask questions about a career they are interested in and taking classes for,” CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator Jessica Brown said. “This event connects what they are learning in the classroom to what is expected in that industry.”

This year, the Pathways to Professions series spanned three campuses—Tyler High School, Tyler Legacy High School, and the Career & Technology Center. Across all events, 228 classes hosted speakers, with more than 100 industry professionals participating and engaging with almost 5,000 high school students.

Businesses represented include Southside Bank, UT Tyler School of Medicine, Hancock Whitney, Conaway Homes, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, OIG/US Marshalls Taskforce, Tyler Pipe, City of Tyler Engineering, UT Health, Genesis, and many more.