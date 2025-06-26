Longview ISD students deliver stellar STAAR results

This kind of sustained growth doesn’t happen by accident. It reflects leadership at every level: teachers, principals, and district staff working in concert to support student success.

Dr. Marla Sheppard – Superintendent, Longview ISD

Longview, TX – Longview ISD students continued their academic climb in 2025, delivering measurable gains in math, science, and social studies on this year’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

Across elementary and middle school grade levels, district performance exceeded both regional and state averages at the Meets+ Grade Level standard, a distinction few East Texas districts can claim this year.

Trustees received a detailed briefing on the preliminary results during Monday night’s board meeting, with district leaders outlining both areas of strength and next steps for continued growth.

“This isn’t a single-year spike,” said Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard. “We’re seeing sustained, multi-year progress in key content areas. That reflects intentional leadership, strong classroom instruction, and the daily commitment of our students.”

Math gains continue across grade levels

Mathematics stood out as a clear area of strength. Longview ISD students improved or held steady across every tested math grade level compared to 2024.

The district’s third-grade cohort posted a six-point gain, the largest single-year increase at the elementary level.

High school students also showed progress in Algebra I, where district scores rose even as Region 7 overall experienced a decline.

“Foundational skills built in elementary school are now showing up in our Algebra I performance,” Dr. Sheppard said. “That’s exactly the kind of vertical alignment we’ve been working toward.”

Reading & Literacy: Elementary growth, Secondary focus

Reading results presented a more nuanced picture.

Eighth grade reading scores increased by six percentage points over the previous year, while elementary reading scores for emergent bilingual students also improved.

However, English I, English II, and seventh grade reading saw declines, highlighting the need for targeted focus in secondary literacy.

“This is a clear call for sharper instructional attention at the secondary level,” Dr. Sheppard said. “Our math and science results show what’s possible when we align strategy and resources. We’ll bring that same level of urgency and intentionality to reading moving forward.”

Science & Social Studies: District surpasses Region, State

Science and social studies outcomes added to the district’s positive momentum. Longview ISD students outperformed both Region 7 and the state in science at the Meets Grade Level standard. U.S. History scores improved as well, while regional and state averages remained flat or declined.

“Success in science and social studies signals deeper academic engagement,” Dr. Sheppard said. “These subjects measure not just content knowledge but also critical thinking and application, skills our students are demonstrating at increasingly higher levels.”

Subgroups: Elementary gains, Secondary opportunities

Emergent bilingual students showed notable gains in elementary reading, though secondary literacy and Algebra I remain areas of concern.

“We’re studying these subgroup trends closely and using that data to drive campus support plans,” said Ms. Latitia Wilson, Data-Driven Leadership Coordinator.

Ms. Tracey Fernandez, a fellow Data-Driven Leadership Coordinator for the District, emphasized that instructional teams will work through the summer to strengthen intervention strategies for the coming school year.

Next Steps: Sustaining momentum, closing gaps

Dr. Sheppard described the 2025 STAAR results as both a validation of Longview ISD’s academic trajectory and a clear roadmap for continued improvement.

“This kind of sustained growth doesn’t happen by accident,” she said. “It reflects leadership at every level: teachers, principals, and district staff working in concert to support student success.”

District teams will spend the next several weeks refining instructional priorities for the 2025–26 school year, with an immediate focus on secondary reading.

“Our students are showing us what’s possible,” Dr. Sheppard said. “It’s our responsibility to build on that momentum and meet every challenge head-on.”

Finalized accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency are expected later this fall.

About Longview ISD

Longview ISD is a premier public school district in East Texas, serving more than 8,000 students across 13 campuses. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success, Longview ISD offers a diverse range of educational opportunities, including advanced academics, fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education programs. The district embraces the all by fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for college, careers, and beyond. For more information, visit lisd.org.