Longview embraces Dr. Marla Sheppard as new superintendent

Michael Tubb, President Longview ISD Board of Trustees with Dr. Marla Sheppard and her husband Dr. Daniel Sheppard. Photo by Joycelyne Fadojutimi.

Story by Shalyni Gaskin

Dr. Marla Sheppard is the newest addition to the Lobo nation after being named the Longview ISD lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Sheppard is the first African American woman to lead Longview ISD. She comes from a line of educators. Her father was a principal and her mother a teacher.

Sheppard received her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University in College Station. She pulled down her Master’s and Doctor of Education degrees from the University of Houston.

In addition, she is happily married to Dr. Daniel Sheppard. The couple have three children: Ashley, Jonathan, and Jeremiah.

She brings 29 years of notable experience and innovation to Longview. Dr. Sheppard has been a math and science teacher, assistant principal, middle and high school principal in the Houston ISD.

In addition, as a former Fort Bend ISD assistant superintendent of school leadership, she was responsible for 16 campuses.

She is currently the Chief of Academic Achievement for KIPP Texas Public Schools.

The Knowledge is Power Program, commonly known as KIPP. It is a network of free open-enrollment college-preparatory public charter schools in low-income communities throughout the United States.

KIPP Texas Public Schools, is the branch of the KIPP charter school network in the U.S. and state of Texas. It consists of four regional offices each in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

KIPP Texas is described as a community where students thrive. It is important to note KIPP schools consistently has high academic achievement and impact according to research published in ED.gov.

When asked what she considers her greatest strength for this new position as LISD superintendent, Sheppard cites her vast and diverse experience as an innovative transformational leader in education.

According to Sheppard, her extensive expertise will enable Longview ISD to continue to excel to greater heights.

“I bring lots of innovation and different ways of doing things that have put schools in a distinguished trajectory,” she said. “I will work with everyone so we can continue to make this a great district.”

Moreover, Dr. Sheppard is thrilled to be part of a close-knit community like the city of Longview and the Lobo nation!

“I love how the community wraps around the schools. I also love the fact that the schools are performing well and doing innovative things in tandem,” she stated. “On top of that, just looking at the entire city itself – it feels good, and when I am here, I feel like I am at home!”

In addition, Dr. Sheppard has had the opportunity to meet and visit with many LISD employees and stakeholders. She is extremely excited to become a citizen of the Lobo nation.

“It has been wonderful. I have had an amazing day – just being able to meet the people and experience this opportunity is fabulous,” she said. “It has been one of the best days of my life.”