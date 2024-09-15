The Tabernacle Chair

GOD’S WORD: “Set up the tabernacle, the tent of meeting, on the first day of the first month” – Exodus 40:2

By Glenn Miller

Probably no one reading these words will disagree that God’s presence is with us at all times; that God is omnipresent. I was recently teaching a class in Old Testament scripture that shows God’s presence during the Exodus was manifest in the Tabernacle. Most know the Tabernacle as the portable sanctuary in which the Jews carried the Ark of the Covenant through the desert. It was where Moses and others would seek God’s presence, wisdom, direction and supplication.

Today, many spiritual leaders, ecclesiastical writers and theologians will encourage believers to establish such a place; a place where you can go on a regularly scheduled basis and dwell in God’s presence. It’s not that these writers and theologians are suggesting that God is only in that place, but that it is a quantifiable place that encourages the believer in the discipline of meeting with God. To several who have such a dedicated place to meditate, pray and listen to God, this place can also serve as a reminder of God’s love, protection, providence, grace and mercy. And as for myself, I can bear witness that when I practice the discipline of dwelling in His presence, new thoughts, wisdom, peace and encouragement are showered upon me.

My “tabernacle” that I go to meet with God on a daily basis is a recliner in my living room. In the wee quiet hours of the morning, I begin this time by closing my eyes, stilling my heart and simply picturing myself in the presence of Jesus. No words, just enjoying His company. Then, after my heart is open and my mind is cleared, I turn to several readings of scripture to hear God speaking to me. Then I reflect on what I’ve read and what it is that God is telling me. After doing these steps, I am then able to approach God in prayer, consisting of adoration, confession, recognition and thanksgiving for his grace, and then lifting up concerns to Him and His promises.

The chair in and of itself is nothing special. It’s the dedication of time and placing one’s heart on the altar of God that consecrates this time and place as holy. The chair is certainly not the only place I’ve experienced God’s presence or gained his peace; it is just a manifestation that God seeks communion with us and is always available to turn to.