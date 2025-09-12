Notice to Customers

Longview, Texas
12 September 2025
ETR Team
Sep 12, 2025

The Water Business Office was informed today that the payment software will undergo required maintenance starting at 6 p.m. tonight and will continueuntil early Monday morning. We apologize for the short notice.

To accommodate this outage, we will extend late payment deadlines to Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

This means, our Phone Payment System, Online Payments, and Drive-Thru Kiosk will be unavailable. In the meantime, we are still able to accept credit and debit card payments, along with cash and checks, at the Water Business Office until 5 p.m.

Please be aware that this issue may also impact cash payments made at Walmart, Dollar General, Walgreens, CVS, and Office Depot.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

