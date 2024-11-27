Smith County recognizes employees

We want to congratulate her [Verna] and thank her for her service. She is planning to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with her family.

Shane Scott – Pre-Trial Release Director

ETR Staff Report

The Smith County Commissioners Court recently recognized Verna Carroll for 25 years of impeccable service to the County. Ms. Carroll is a bond investigator in the Pre-Trial Release Department.

According to Pre-Trial Release Director Shane Scott, Ms. Carroll is a hard worker who is dedicated to the citizens of Smith County.

“We want to congratulate her and thank her for her service,” he said. “She is planning to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with her family.”

Other work anniversaries include:

Sergeant Inda Samuels , in the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

Haley Martinez , in the Auditor’s Office for 10 years.

Davis Woudwyk , District Attorney’s Office.

