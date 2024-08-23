TAC honors Smith County

This year celebrates our 50th year, and on behalf of the executive director, all the administration and every member of the Texas Association of Counties… Dearly, truly, thank you for having us.

TAC Representative Kenny Lemons

TAC Representative Kenny Lemons presents commemorative plaque to the Honorable Smith County Judge Neal Franklin; County Commissioners look on.

The Smith County Commissioners Court was recently honored by the Texas Association of Counties for being one of its founding members 50 years ago.

TAC Representative Kenny Lemons presented the commemorative plaque to Smith County for being one of the original 49 member counties that formed the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Services Pool.

“About 50 years ago, the state legislature passed a law requiring counties to have workers’ compensation coverage for employees. Smith County, along with 48 other counties, came together and created a workman’s comp. pool… and they created the Texas Association of Counties,” Lemons said, adding that TAC has continued to grow over the years.

“This year celebrates our 50th year, and on behalf of the executive director, all the administration and every member of the Texas Association of Counties, we want to present this plaque to the judge and commissioners court, commemorating 50 years of membership with the Texas Association of Counties. Dearly, truly, thank you for having us.”