State of the City: Mayor Kristen Ishihara delivers first speech

Kristen Ishihara – Longview Mayor

Mayor Kristen Ishihara (center) with Rebcca Berkley and Shuneda Sterrett.

Mayor’s address chockfull of brags, honors, and celebrations.

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Kristen Ishihara started practicing law in Longview in 2006 after graduating from Baylor’s college of law and settling in the city with husband Richard and their two children. Her work in the courtroom was just the beginning of her community service as, in 2014, she successfully ran for a seat on the city council as representative for District 4 in 2014. Now, a decade later, she is mayor.

Along the route to city hall, she found time to serve as president of the Junior League of Longview, the Zonta Club of Longview, and the Great County Bar Association. She also eagerly worked as a founding member of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, Longview Falls, the Longview Community Foundation, and the Greater Longview Estate Planning Council. In her first address as the city’s chief executive (along with her impressive record of service) she left her listeners clear on her confidence and competence.

“The first thing I’d like to do today is introduce and celebrate our Longview City Council,” she said. “We have a lot of new members, and a lot of us are getting to know each other.”

She expressed her gratitude and admiration for city council members. “I want to remind everyone here that your city council person is sacrificing time with family and job for an unpaid volunteer position in that role to make Longview better,” she said. “Evert single one of them is there because his/her heart is in making Longview the very best place to live.”

Ishihara then called the role of the council members and the specifics of their positions. She started out with District 1 City Councilman Derek Conley and noted that as assistant superintendent of the Pine Tree Independent School District, he is an invaluable asset to the area’s children.

She spoke on District 2 City Councilwoman Shannon Moore and praised Shannon for her hands-on approach to addressing the needs of local underprivileged children, and of monthly litter cleanups in her district.

Following that, Mayor Ishihara moved on to her friend, District 3 City Councilman Ray Wade, calling him “the calm in the storm” and crediting him for showing her the ropes early in her career in local politics.

Next, she spoke directly to District 4 City Councilman John Nustad, pointing to how his open mind, honesty, ability to rationalize, recruit engineers/scientists and debate in order to reach the best possible decisions have been vital to local government.

In addition, she lauded District 5 City Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa for her generalized efforts toward city improvement by working hard, making lots of proclamations, attending events and being faithfully available and eager when needed for any assignment. Her accessibility and industry give her a rare degree of usefulness, as Ishihara pointed out.

She finished by honoring District 6 City Councilman Steve Pirtle for how his enduring love of Longview has led him to spend three three-year terms tirelessly supporting the local police and fire departments and the Longview Animal Care Adoption Center. Pirtle always advocates for causes he believes in and works with resolute competence to achieve his aims.

After concluding her introductions of city council members, she summed up their partnership’s aims. “We are coming together to do great things for Longview, and I’m so excited about what the future holds for us,” she said.

Ishihara then expounded on how Longview today is strong because of its conscientious residents, who are the city’s greatest asset.

“I am so proud of the people that live here in Longview,” she said.

Gratitude was her next as she thanked her listeners for how, eighteen years ago, they welcomed her and made her feel at home as she put down roots. Her description of how Longview performed in a recent food drive was both enlightening and entertaining.

“Longview collected 13,000 jars [of peanut butter,] and Tyler had just 2500,” she said. “They beat us on money, but we beat them in heart, in soul and in just taking care of each other.”

Also, she gave a revealing, heartwarming account of how Longview has hosted almost 100 National Nights Out in a quest to introduce residents to each other and thereby improve public safety.

Mayor Ishihara then spoke on a comprehensive local plan that seeks to identify areas and issues that need to be addressed. This initiative has made it clear there is still work to be done on the I-20 corridor and inner-city improvement such as entertainment and the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings and neighborhoods. Longview’s population of 82,000 is projected to grow to 90,000 by 2040, but the labor force group of residents aged 35 to 40 is below the state’s median average. This leads to many up-and-coming young people leaving Longview to seek career opportunities elsewhere.

“That’s certainly been a focus from the city to make sure our young folks have a reason to stay and to invest their family and time here in Longview,” she said.

Ishihara’s following comments were on how the very first City of Longview Volunteer Fair in which sixty-nine vendors participated informed residents of organizations they can “plug into.” She reminded her listeners that this town’s people are not afraid to confront and overcome problems, and that every one of the 200 who attended the fair were potential, selfless volunteers hoping to make their city an even better place.

In fact, the next item in the mayor’s speech was explaining the value of individual effort. She pointed out that even those not on the city council or other civic groups can be fruitful sources of good ideas and “change the direction, course and progress of Longview.” Ishihara gave an example how Arts Longview came about after a small group of locals visited Waco and toured a similar exhibition there. Arts Longview subsequently gave Longview status as a state-recognized cultural district. “I am so proud of the downtown area the people of Longview have created over the last decade,” she said.

Accordingly, she touched on the pending construction of the Sabine River Paddling Trail and how Longview is the major mover in this project. This plan to give increased access to the river has already been approved, and the city is seeking grants to fund this initiative to create a new recreational option to East Texans who love the outdoors. Making the Sabine River into a yet greater point of interest is another step forward in the drive for a better quality of life.

Ishihara moved on to a thorough description of the Greater Longview Optimal Wellness Glow (GLOW.) She described how Chief Amy Houghton has been working for several years to better the lot of residents who were having to make excessive use of Emergency Medical Services. This project addressed the needs of those requiring transportation, medicine, food, and other essentials. Apart from assisting the elderly, sick and handicapped, GLOW helps first responders by lessening their workload. It also saves taxpayers’ money. It has led to the city receiving $2.3 million in grant funding.

On a different note, she pointed out how the Longview Animal Adoption Care Center has fruitfully spent the past six years. Along with providing shelter to homeless animals, she praised the facility’s support of the 501c3 Longview Paws program encouraging pet owners to neuter their furry loved ones and thus decrease the unwanted animal population, which is funded by the SPAY IT FORWARD program thanks to the Honorable Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Another point of interest was the under-construction Gregg County Parking Facility slated for completion next year. The lot’s 300 well-lit parking spaces will be safe, secure, and profitable in that it will enable people to attend and patronize downtown events and businesses.

The next item in her speech was the Longview Economic Development Corporation’s (LEDCO) service to Longview, calling it “mind-blowing” and mentioning the top three. AAON with $68 million in capital investment, bringing 500 jobs to Longview. KOMATSU with $104 million in capital investment. And Eastman recently announced their project $1 billion in capital investment and more than 200 jobs.

“This is community-changing business development that is coming to Longview that will not only support the income and tax base, but the workforce so that our census and population will continue to grow,” she said. “That’s just incredible.” There is more.

Mayor Ishihara talked about how the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center- $40 million expansion nursing program will further enhance the city’s already-lofty reputation as a top medical center as well as be yet another aspect of increased educational/employment opportunities that will convince gifted young East Texans to spend their lives and pursue their careers here.

That's certainly been a focus from the city, to make sure our young folks have a reason to stay and to invest their family and time here in Longview.

The first selectwoman continued expounding on the city’s economy by outlining how LeTourneau University’s Build Good Purpose project is overseeing the construction of $180 million dollars’ worth of new facilities in Longview. Ground has already been broken on a new track and field facility so that diversified sports will increase tourism.

“I just love your investment and commitment so much,” she said. “Thank you, LeTourneau, for your participation and partnership.”

Her emphasis on economics and education continued as she praised the Longview Independent School District (LISD) for its coming, careful use of a $41 million natatorium that will fund the construction of twenty lanes that will be open for use both for the LISD and the community as a whole.

In addition, her upbeat tone peaked as she spoke on the coming of a bigger and better FRESH store that is slated to open in Longview.

She went on to outline the coming opening of a Cargo outlet that will feature an amphitheater, pickleball courts and various entertainment venues. There will also be Film Alley with a bowling alley, movies, and additional points of interest. Her enthusiasm for the city’s proliferating entertainment opportunities was clear and easy to understand as she explained everything.

“There’s entertainment coming,” she said. “Be sure and get out there and support it so we get to keep that entertainment.”

Ishihara went on to expound on how the overall civic plan is dependent on city residents making sure their wants and needs are clearly presented to investors and developers along with informing them as to what Longview’s people will be willing to support. She gave updates on how the city’s 2018 $104 million bond package is being used to bolster the infrastructure in general by improving public safety and parks work and renovating Fire Station #8.

This package is also being used to fund the beautification of streets and make them more pedestrian-friendly. Ishihara sees this as a prime method of attracting new residents, businesses, and capital by being “more friendly and inviting.” There is even a new police department building, she pointed out. She gave warm credit to the city’s first responders.

“Our police and firemen are the best anywhere, and we need to treat them with respect and show them that we love them and appreciate all they sacrifice for us,” she said. But that is not all. Mayor Ishihara went on to describe how the $45 million bond local voters approved in 2022 made it possible to pay pensions to retiring firemen that otherwise they would not have received. “This is important for our community, and I think it says a lot about how much we love and respect our first responders,” she said.

She also remarked on how Love Longview Day and the Keep Longview Beautiful initiative are vital to insuring the city remains attractive and vibrant. Picking up litter, cleaning roads and renovating homes boosts the quality of life for all residents but is crucial for a decent level of living for seniors. She reminded her listeners that most of these elderly residents live on fixed income, are physically unable to mow lawns or repair dilapidated structures and cannot afford to hire anyone to do these essential chores.

“In 2024 we’ve had 357 volunteers serve, ten tons of litter collected, and 480 tires removed,” she said. “In 2023 we went down from that to 2024 a whole point, which is pretty great, so good job.”

Ensuing, she credited her predecessor, Dr. Andy Mack, for his project to open up Teague Park. This project is just now bearing fruit thanks to a recent $1.3 million grant. She pointed out that support pledges from Gregg County, LEDCO and the Go-Giver funds have financed the opening of Teague Park to Highway 80, beautifying it and making it more accessible. Along with its Veterans’ Memorial, pond and amphitheater it is more of a draw than ever.

Ishihara followed this by praising the city’s grants department, which has produced great fundings over the past two years. “The city of Longview has received thirty-eight grants totaling $4.4 million,” she said. “That is really such a good rate of return on your investment.”

The first selectwoman complimented Longview Police Chief Boone on how he has beefed up police presence citywide, leading to a greater sense of calm and security. Despite strictly enforcing traffic regulations and riding herd on general law infractions, the department has achieved a near-perfect customer satisfaction rating.

She followed this by speaking glowingly about the city’s Development Services under Michael Shirley. This department maintains an online permit process that can be submitted for billing. Even those who are not builders can use this resource to check out the availability and status of local property.

Her final positive revelation was how in the last year every one of the City of Longview’s 950 employees underwent customer service training to improve their service to residents and taxpayers.

Ishihara then listed the bad news as she described the challenges Longview faces in the new year. She cited budgetary challenges resulting from increased expenses caused by restrictions on revenues from a “general, overall tough budget year.”

The new fiscal year started October 1 with a general operating budget of $95 million. This will be an obstacle to making cost of living adjustments for residents and critical highway maintenance.

“I just want to be upfront and honest with you,” she said. “It’s been a hard budget year.”

Despite the fiscal difficulties, Ishihara and the city council used savings of $770,000 from the year 2023-2024 to give one-time bonuses to 950 city employees in an expression of total gratitude for the people who make successful city government possible. She commented that the last city council meeting was the longest in twelve years as the panelists took time to do everything possible as pertaining to issues from economics to animal control.

She revealed how the city council is delving into means of insuring citizen safety, starting with rabies vaccinations, microchips for pets, inhouse pet permits and neutering. Also, she spoke on how the council is debating using Stamper Park Pool for the Learn To Swim program and expanding this project to make it available to all school-age children along with addition of a Super Slide strictly for recreational purposes.

Finally, Mayor Ishihara wrapped up her state of the city oration by giving credit to all in attendance for being faithful in their support of Longview via their contributions and investments. She then threw out a challenge.

“I bet that each of you has an idea or a vision that you would like to see happen here in Longview,” she said. “Maybe something you’ve been sitting on for a while.”

The first selectwoman advised her listeners to share their ideas with the city council so they can “figure out how to make it happen.” She finished with a word of gratitude for the opportunity to serve as mayor.