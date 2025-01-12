The face of surrender

GOD’S WORD: “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you at the proper time, casting all your anxiety upon Him, because He cares for you.” – 1 Peter 5: 6-7 (NASB)

By Glenn Miller

Surrendering is an act that is indicative of the Christian walk. There’s no way around it, we must constantly be surrendering all to God; our worries, our fears, our doubts, our dreams, our well-being, and above all, every situation and obstacle that frustrates us and confuses us.

When we surrender to God, we are trusting in Him with the outcome.

When we surrender to God, we are at peace knowing that our cares are in the hands of only One who can control all things.

When we surrender to God, we stop trying to control every situation and the actions of others.

When we surrender to God, we wait patiently and in faith know that He is working out His plan for us; a plan to prosper us and bless us.

In her book “Be Anxious for Nothing”, Joyce Meyer writes:

“As soon as we start wanting anything so much, we try to take matters into our own hands to get it, we are asking for trouble. It takes a mature individual to be patient and wait on the Lord to work out things according to His perfect will and timing. Immature people rush ahead of God and end up frustrated. They don’t realize that nothing is going to work out right unless it comes from God and is carried out in the Spirit in accordance with His divine plan and purpose.”

I cannot sit here this morning and tell you that I’ve always been able to be patient and wait upon the Lord. But God is teaching me and giving me the strength to do so. The desire to take matters into my own hand is still present at times; sometimes very powerful. But then I remember that “greater is He who is in me than he who is in the world.”

When I surrender, it becomes God’s moment. It is where He takes charge.

As children bring their broken toys

With tears for us to mend,

I brought my broken dreams to God

Because He is my friend.

But then instead of leaving Him

In peace to work alone,

I hung around and tried to help

With ways that were my own.

At last I snatched them back and cried,

“How can you be so slow?”

“My child,” He said “What could I do?

You never did let go.” (Author unknown)