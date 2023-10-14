Tyler, Texas: Tyler ISD proudly announces that Tyler High School was recognized as the Carter BloodCare Regional 5A School of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. This honor is a testament to the school’s dedication to blood donation efforts, surpassing all other 5A and 6A schools in East Texas.

Carter BloodCare’s local statistics reveal that approximately 25% of the blood supply comes from high schools, making this achievement especially noteworthy. Tyler High School’s consistent efforts in blood donation highlight its vital role in sustaining the community’s health.

Carter BloodCare, a leading blood center, acknowledged Tyler High School‘s outstanding contribution by presenting them with a $1,500 grant. The funds will support scholarships for members of the Tyler High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) program. Additionally, the contribution aids in covering the expenses associated with hosting three successful blood drive events, including providing lunch to the numerous volunteers and Carter BloodCare employees involved.

Tyler High School’s impact on the community’s health cannot be overstated. With a cumulative collection of more than 6,000 units of blood, the school has played a pivotal role in assisting more than 18,000 patients in the local area. In the 2022-2023 academic year alone, Tyler High School donated more than 300 units of blood.

Tyler High School Principal Claude Lane expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from students, staff, and the broader community. “This recognition is a reflection of our collective commitment to community well-being,” Principal Lane said. “It’s heartening to see our students actively participate in such a noble cause, making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.”