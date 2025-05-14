Tyler ISD Project SEARCH graduates take bold steps toward independence

Success isn’t always defined by a score on a test. Programs like Project SEARCH show how we’re helping all students discover their potential and build meaningful futures.

Dr. Marty Crawford – Tyler ISD Superintendent

Tyler, TX – A journey of growth, determination, and real-world success came full circle as Tyler ISD and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances celebrated the Class of 2025 Project SEARCH graduates during a heartfelt ceremony at the Wisenbaker Conference Center.

Five of the distinguished graduates are D’Corey Tave and Colin Kato from Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School students Julian Ramirez, Bryson Williamson, and Chasidi Omego. Their completion of internships at CHRISTUS reflects their commitment and remarkable growth and achievement throughout the program.

Project SEARCH, an innovative workforce transition program, empowers students with disabilities to gain critical job skills through immersive experiences in integrated settings. Backed by Tyler ISD’s commitment to Successful Student Outcomes, the program focuses on preparing students for competitive employment and long-term independence.

“Success isn’t always defined by a score on a test,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Programs like Project SEARCH show how we’re helping all students discover their potential and build meaningful futures.”

Now in its tenth year, Project SEARCH boasts a high employment rate among graduates. Student Support Coordinator Abby Dominy credits strong partnerships with CHRISTUS, Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services, the Andrews Center, and Winning Edge Employment Services for helping students thrive.

As part of the celebration, each intern shared touching remarks about the mentors who guided them during their time at CHRISTUS, underlining the impact of compassion, patience, and encouragement.

Tyler ISD congratulates the Class of 2025 Project SEARCH graduates and looks forward to seeing where their talents, training, and determination will take them next.