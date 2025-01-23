Tyler ISD Foundation awards $100K to fuel innovative teaching

It’s exciting and mutually rewarding to fund these grants that aim to achieve a transformative impact by engaging students with new or extraordinary learning experiences.

Suzette Farr – Tyler ISD Foundation Executive Director

The Tyler ISD Foundation Group with a check that will shared across 35 deserving grants.

Tyler, TX – Led by the beat of school bands and the chants of cheerleaders, the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol paraded through 16 Tyler ISD campuses, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement as they prepared to unveil the 2024-2025 Grants for Great Ideas recipients. Braving the chilly weather, Foundation board members, district leaders, and community partners spread warmth and joy with each surprise visit.

As members of the Grant Patrol made their way through the hallways, teachers, students, and staff joined in to cheer and celebrate with the winners. Educators received funds for their innovative and creative classroom projects, which aim to enrich the learning experience and boost student success.

“Awarding classroom grants is the cornerstone of our work at the Tyler ISD Foundation,” Tyler ISD Foundation Executive Director Suzette Farr said. “Each year, teachers and administrators are encouraged to dream big and write grants for innovative tools and resources to enhance classroom learning. The Grants for Great Ideas and the Adopt-A-Grant program is all about fostering innovative and engaging learning opportunities within Tyler ISD and giving the community a seat at the table to help bring them to life.”

Sixteen Tyler ISD campuses and the Transportation Department will benefit from 35 awarded grants totaling $100,000. Grants being funded range from classroom transformation kits that immerse and engage students in learning spaces across various themes and content areas at multiple campuses to an Oral Language Lab, promoting growth for pre-k and kindergarten students at Bonner Elementary School, to expanding hands-on music learning at Owens Elementary.

“It’s exciting and mutually rewarding to fund these grants that aim to achieve a transformative impact by engaging students with new or extraordinary learning experiences,” Farr said.

The Tyler ISD Foundation is the non-profit, philanthropic partner of Tyler ISD, providing resources to inspire learning, enrich teaching, and enhance opportunities for our students through exemplary programs and scholarships. Since its creation in 1990, the Foundation has donated more than $3.7 million to the district. Tyler ISD Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 organization; all donations are tax-deductible. To donate to the Tyler ISD Foundation, visit tylerisd.org/foundation.