By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” – Psalm 19:14

Whatever is a slang term meaning “whatever you say” and “I don’t care what you say”. The term is used to dismiss a previous statement and express indifference and is usually considered offensive and impolite. In the late 20th century and early 21st century, the word became a sentence in its own right; in effect an interjection, it is used as a passive-aggressive conversational blocking tool, leaving the responder without a convincing retort. Anything they do or say can simply be blocked by the retort of “whatever”.

Early examples of current usage include a 1965 episode of Bewitched in which the character Endora exclaims “Alright, whatever” to her daughter, lead character Samantha Stevens. In Marist College polls of 2009 and 2010, whatever was voted as the phrase that is “most annoying in a conversation.”

Can you imagine Jesus using such a term or even implying an attitude like this?!

“Master, we have four thousand men here, not including women and children, who will be getting hungry. Should we send them to their homes to fend for themselves?”

“Jesus, I am a Centurion Commander and understand how to give orders and take orders. Simply say the word and I know that my servant will be healed!”

“Until I put my own finger in his side, I will not believe”

Fortunately, Jesus didn’t reply to any of these statements with “whatever”! Instead, he listened, performed, and above all, loved.

Shouldn’t we do the same?