It was Sunday morning and James said to his mother, “I don’t feel good.” Worried she asked, “Where don’t you feel good?” Quickly he replied, “When I’m in church.”

One psalmist wrote, “How lovely is Your dwelling place, O Lord Almighty! My soul yearns, even faints for the courts of the Lord; my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God!”

What was it that made the “dwelling place” lovely? It was the presence of the Lord. But anywhere a believer can be a dwelling place where we can find the presence of the Lord. Wherever we are He is, and we can commune with Him and express the desires of our heart.

Many believe that God can only be found in church when they “report” for worship. For some it may be once a week or twice a month. For a few, worship only happens on special days or occasions. Every attempt is made to “discharge” all of their obligations by making one or two trips to church in any given year.

But if God is not worshiped seven days a week it does not seem reasonable that we will truly worship Him one day a week or once a year. Worship that is worthy of Him is something we who are His children are to do consciously and constantly every moment of every day. It does not matter where we are or what we are doing. We are to offer our words and our work, our hearts and our habits to Him as gestures of love and adoration.

Worship is not something we do; it is the way we live. Worship is presenting all that we do as a sacrifice to Him.