GOD’S WORD: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord,” plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11.

By Glenn Miller

Let’s see, if my life had gone as I had planned it when I was in Junior High, I would either be a famous surgeon who discovered the cure for cancer or would be running our family’s business with my brother, which would something akin to what Wal-Mart is today. But here I am, a couple of decades later and none of these have happened… yet. So what happened?

Life happened, but more importantly, my ambitions, hopes, and plans changed somewhere along the way. And they are still changing. But what is prevalent in my hopes and planning today is something that was non-existent as I planned my life when I was younger… I have learned to submit my life and my future into God’s hands.

If my life had worked out just the way I planned it, I would have never met the wonderful people in my life that I have today (especially you who let me share my thoughts with you each day)!

If my life had worked out just the way I planned it, I would probably have never understood what it is to struggle raising a family while starting a new career.

If my life had worked out just the way I planned it, I never would have dreamed I’d be living in places like Oklahoma and Dallas, or be involved in the faith communities that I am today.

If my life had worked out just the way I planned it, I would have never understood the deep pain of abandonment and the joy the realization of knowing and trusting God’s unconditional love brings.

No, my life has not worked out exactly as I had one day planned it, but one thing I know is for certain…

It’s working out exactly the way God has planned it.

Soli Deo Gloria!