By Mechelle Mills

The excitement was intense as nearly 40 teams gathered to compete in the highly anticipated 2023 BBB Battle of the Businesses Cornhole Tournament, held at True Vine Brewing. With skill, strategy, and determination on full display, the event showcased the best in the sport, culminating in the crowning of this year’s “Boss of the Toss” champions.

The winners of the 2023 Battle of the Businesses Cornhole Tournament are:

1st Place: Pro Electrical Services, comprising of Davan Israel and Justin Gore. This team displayed unmatched precision and teamwork throughout the tournament.

“Boss of the Toss” 2023 champions Davan Israel and Justin Gore from Pro Electrical Services

2nd Place: AVCO Roofing, a formidable duo consisting of Michael Pierce and Hunter Hembrough. The AVCO Roofing Team showcased their extraordinary skills, narrowly missing the top spot.

3rd Place: Luna’s Roofing, with Ramiro and Tiffany Luna clinching the 3rd-place position following some remarkable gameplay.

“Boss of the Toss” 2023 second place winners Michael Pierce and Hunter Hembrough from AVCO Roofing “Boss of the Toss” 2023 third place winners Ramiro and Tiffany Luna from Luna’s Roofing

The tournament’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors, including Encore Multimedia, AVCO Roofing, George and Linda Rowe State Farm Agency, Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, Patriot Mobile, Rose City Cornhole League and Sams’s Club in Tyler. Their commitment to the local community helped make this event a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.