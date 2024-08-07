Breaking: Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Running Mate

Forbes Magazine highlighted Walz’s appeal as a moderate Democrat with a working-class background and rural roots, making him an attractive option for independents and moderate Democrats.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz by Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

By Stacy M. Brown

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has learned that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz as her running mate after much speculation and a whirlwind of last-minute vetting and interviewing candidates.

As of Monday, August 4, reports suggested that Harris had narrowed her choices to Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Other considered candidates include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Walz provides the ticket with a diverse and extensive background. His career spans over two decades in the Army National Guard, including deployment overseas after the 9/11 attacks and a dedicated period as an educator and coach. His political journey began with a surprising victory over a six-term Republican incumbent in 2006, during a Democratic wave year. Walz maintained his seat in a typically red district until he ran for governor in 2018, after which the seat reverted to GOP control.

During his tenure as governor, Walz has faced significant challenges and navigated a series of political and social upheavals, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, which sparked global anti-racist protests. Despite criticisms and complaints, Walz’s leadership led to a Democratic trifecta in Minnesota by early 2023.

Forbes Magazine highlighted Walz’s appeal as a moderate Democrat with a working-class background and rural roots, making him an attractive option for independents and moderate Democrats. Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp praised Walz for his relatable life experiences, which align with many rural Americans.

Walz’s political career began with a stint on former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign. His transition from teaching on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where he met his wife, Gwen, to teaching in China and later at a high school in Mankato, Minnesota, set the stage for his political aspirations.

As governor, Walz’s accomplishments include ensuring tuition-free meals at state universities, enshrining abortion rights into state law, banning conversion therapy, and protecting gender-affirming healthcare. Recently, he defended those measures against right-wing criticism, emphasizing the importance of accessible healthcare and education.

In May, Walz expanded voting rights in Minnesota for an estimated 55,000 formerly incarcerated residents.

Stacy Brown is NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

