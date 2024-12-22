GOD’S WORD: “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” – Revelation 21:4

By Glenn Miller

Christmas this year may be different than in previous years for many people. For some, this may be the first Christmas they celebrate without having a job. For some, this may be a Christmas accompanied by a grave or terminal illness. For some, this may be a Christmas where a loved one is hanging their stocking over a different fireplace. Yet for many, this will be the first Christmas marked by the absence of a dearly loved parent, spouse, child or friend who has joined God’s heavenly realm over the past year.

Yes, things will be different, but our faith in the resurrection Christ gives us employs a very strong hope in each of us; a hope that assures us that our loved ones are now without pain, without sorrow, without worry, and have been made whole in the very presence of Christ Jesus. And we have the hope that we will one day be reunited with them.

This morning, I’d like to share with you a poem entitled My First Christmas in Heaven by an unknown author. If Christmas is anything, it is a season of hope; hope that whatever struggle or trial is going on in our lives today, that our Deliverer has already won the battle.

MY FIRST CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN

I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below.

With tiny lights like heaven’s stars reflecting on the snow.

The sight is so spectacular…please wipe away that tear,

For I am spending Christmas with my Jesus Christ this year.

I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear,

But the sounds of music can’t compare with the Christmas choir up here.

I have no words to tell you, the joy their voices bring,

For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.

I know how much you miss me; I see the pain inside your heart,

But I am not so far away; we really aren’t apart.

So be happy for me, dear ones, you know I hold you dear,

And be glad I’m spending Christmas with my Jesus Christ this year.

I sent you each a special gift from my heavenly home above.

I sent you each a memory of my undying love.

After all, love is a gift more precious than gold,

It was always most important in the stories Jesus told.

Please love and keep each other as my Father said to do.

For I can’t count the blessings and love He has for each of you.

So have a Merry Christmas and wipe away that tear;

Remember, I am spending Christmas with my Jesus Christ this year.