Lucy and Linus were talking to their coach, Charlie Brown, at home plate. Kicking the dirt in disgust, Charlie Brown said, “Our team is no good. We have lost every game we’ve ever played. There is nothing good about our team!”

“But,” protested Lucy, “Schroder almost hit a home run. And once we almost won a couple of games. Once we almost made a double play. Don’t forget that you almost made it to first base before the ball, once.”

“If it’s any consolation, Charlie Brown,” interrupted Linus, “we did lead the league in almosts.”

“Almosts” are part of everyone’s life. Some “almosts” work to our advantage. For example, there are times when we almost slipped and fell. Or, we almost had an accident while driving home after a difficult day at work. Then there might have been occasions when we almost got that promotion at work. “Almost” is “very nearly” but “not quite.” So, the almosts are the same as if it never really happened at all.

On one occasion Paul was witnessing King Agrippa. He appealed to the facts of Scripture in his conversation with the king and said, “I know these facts are not hidden from you and that you do believe them!” In other words, “Agrippa, you are almost there!”

But sadly, the king replied, “Paul, you almost persuaded me to become a Christian.”

PRAYER: We pray today, Father, for those who might almost be convinced to become a Christian. We ask for Your grace to work in their hearts through the Holy Spirit. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: King Agrippa, do you believe the prophets? I know you do –” Agrippa interrupted him. “Do you think you can persuade me to become a Christian so quickly?” Acts 26:28-31.