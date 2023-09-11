Jarvis Christian University Expands Scholarships

Jarvis Christian University Adult and Continuing Education Program is offering Opportunity Scholarships to city, county, government, and church organizations. The purpose is to enable working adults to complete their undergraduate degrees in business administration, criminal justice, and religion at the university’s Dallas Teaching Site at 7222 South Westmorland, Suite 250. The program is enrolling now for Fall II classes that begin Monday, September 18.

Employees of all cities and townships within Dallas and Tarrant Counties are eligible.

Students who qualify receive a $1,000 per semester Opportunity Scholarship if they have not yet earned their associate degree.

Students with an associate degree qualify to receive a $1,500 per semester Opportunity Scholarship to pursue their bachelor’s degree with the following criteria:

Should have a 2.0 or higher-grade point average to transfer in to JCU

Should have 45-50 transferrable credit hours (or a completed associate degree)

Should register for fulltime student status

Should maintain a 2.0 or higher-grade point average while attending JCU

Should be 21 years of age or older

Jarvis Christian University also offers students a $250 Jarvis Promise tuition reduction grant for each semester that students take and pass 15 semester credit hours with at least a C letter grade.

For more information, call JCU—Dallas Site at (972) 668-9624 or email JCU’s Dallas Site Director Ms. Mavonee Jeffries at mjeffries@jarvis.edu