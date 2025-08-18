Longview ISD releases completed designs for new Multi-Purpose, CTE facilities

Construction expected to begin this fall

Longview, TX – Longview ISD is off to the races with more of its 2024 Bond projects, announcing the completion of 100% construction drawings for both the district’s new Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility and Career and Technical Education (CTE) upgrades. These projects mark a major milestone in the $456.2 million bond program approved by voters last year.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of our community. You trusted us with these resources, and we’re delivering on that trust.” Dr. Marla Sheppard, Superintendent of Longview Independent School District



The architectural plans, designed by DLR Group of Dallas, were the result of months of thoughtful

collaborative planning. Mr. Paul Miller, Program Director for PROCEDEO, the firm managing the bond

program, worked closely with Longview ISD staff and administrators to ensure the design meets the

needs of both current and future students.

Multipurpose Lobo Store



With construction documents now submitted to the City of Longview for review and permitting. During this review process, the city will identify any required changes to the drawings before granting full approval to begin construction. While the plans are 100% complete, construction will move forward once final city approval is secured.

Multipurpose Banquet Multipurpose Stadium View



The district’s general contractor, SCI Construction, has begun the bidding process for subcontractors and additional vendors. Permitting is expected to take approximately 45 to 60 days, putting the tentative construction start date in October, with a potential groundbreaking in early November.



“This facility is going to change the game for our students,” said Coach John King, Longview ISD

Athletic Director. “From the turf field to the weight room and golf simulators, it’s going to give our athletes and band members every opportunity to train, perform, and succeed at the highest level.”



The Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility will include:

● 120-yard turf field for marching band and athletic training

● Batting cages for baseball and softball practice

● Golf simulation area with cutting-edge technology

● Fully equipped weight room

● Modern locker rooms and coaches’ offices

For the Lobo Band, this means a dedicated indoor practice space and reliable turf conditions year-round. For the golf team, it means access to advanced simulators and training equipment that will help them compete at a higher level. For all student-athletes, it means a modern, versatile training environment designed to help them reach their full potential.



Multipurpose Fieldhouse

“This is progress you can see,” said Dr. Marla Sheppard, Superintendent of Longview ISD. “Every dollar

from this bond is being used responsibly to give our students the tools, spaces, and opportunities they

deserve. This facility is just one piece of the bigger picture — and we’re building it together as a community.”



The district encourages local businesses and tradespeople interested in becoming vendors or

subcontractors for the project to register with SCI Construction.



The Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility is just the first piece of the puzzle. Next up in the bond program:

upgrades to Career and Technical Education (CTE) spaces.



Stay tuned for updates at longviewisd.com/bond2024 as construction progresses.

Multipurpose Entry

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District