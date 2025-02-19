LPD Slates Women’s Safety Class

Participants MUST first register and pass a background check.

The Women’s Safety Class is a FREE informative class presented by experienced and highly qualified officers. The class size is limited with a maximum of 40 ladies per session. Classes include safety as it pertains to women in the workplace, shopping, home, etc.

Women will also learn about handgun safety and weapons. One of the days is dedicated to the simulator. This allows the ladies to participate in simulated scenarios for an added bonus. The range day gives the ladies an opportunity to go to the Longview Police Department’s range, get familiar with their weapons, and get in a little practice shooting their weapons as well.

Once the applicant has passed the background check they will receive more information by email or mail.

For more information, contact Karen Grisham at 903-237-1100.