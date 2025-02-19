Longview, Texas
19 February 2025
LPD Slates Women’s Safety Class
Education Legal

LPD Slates Women’s Safety Class

ETR Team
Feb 19, 2025

Participants MUST first register and pass a background check.  

The Women’s Safety Class is a FREE informative class presented by experienced and highly qualified officers. The class size is limited with a maximum of 40 ladies per session. Classes include safety as it pertains to women in the workplace, shopping, home, etc.

Women will also learn about handgun safety and weapons. One of the days is dedicated to the simulator.  This allows the ladies to participate in simulated scenarios for an added bonus. The range day gives the ladies an opportunity to go to the Longview Police Department’s range, get familiar with their weapons, and get in a little practice shooting their weapons as well.

To attend this class participants MUST first register and pass a background check. Once the applicant has passed the background check they will receive more information by email or mail.

For more information, contact Karen Grisham at 903-237-1100.

Share This Article

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

ETR Team
Feb 11, 2021
New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

ETR Team
May 30, 2021
ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETR Team
Feb 18, 2022