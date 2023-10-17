Texas Gov., First Lady Abbott Reflect On Hispanic Heritage Month

AUSTIN: Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott have invited all Texans to celebrate the historic achievements of Hispanic Americans and their notable contributions to the state of Texas and the United States, as Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end. Governor Abbott and First Lady Abbott also asked their fellow Texans to join them in reflecting on the history, culture, and positive impact of Hispanic Texans in communities across the state and to honor the unique bond that unite us as Texans.

“As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, we honor the history, culture, and traditions of Hispanic Texans throughout our shared history and across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Hispanic traditions are Texas traditions, and the Hispanic community’s experiences have helped shape the Texas legend. With the Hispanic population becoming the largest demographic group in Texas, this vibrant community is brimming with our state’s promise of opportunity, prosperity, and hope. Together, we will inspire the success of the Texas of tomorrow.”

“This past month, we honored Hispanic heritage, but in Texas we honor it every single day,” said First Lady Abbott. “Hispanic Texans have always been at the forefront of changing lives, changing communities, and forging new frontiers across all areas of our society. We are business owners, teachers, artists, doctors, nurses, government officials, and so much more. We are truly one family.”

Last year, Texas’ Hispanic population reached 12 million, becoming the state’s largest demographic group and driving force of population growth. Hispanic Texans also play a key role in Texas’ booming economy, with Hispanic business owners employing nearly 700,000 Texans. Additionally, Texas is home to one in five of the nation’s Hispanic business owners and is a national leader for jobs created by Hispanic women business owners.

Last month, Governor Abbott proclaimed the period from September 15 through October 15 to be Hispanic Heritage Month in Texas.