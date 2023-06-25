Thoughts Along The Way: Refills

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip— he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The LORD watches over you— the LORD is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The LORD will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” – Psalm 121

Have you ever been in a restaurant and had your tea or coffee sweetened or creamed just right when along comes the waiter who refills your glass/cup and in doing so, dilutes the delicate balance you developed just moments ago? Just when you create the perfect cup of coffee or glass of tea, you’re forced to deal with the disturbance and start all over again. Although the waiter means well and is only trying to provide optimum customer service, at times this exercise can be frustrating.

Such is the case with many of us and our faith journeys.

Just when we get comfortable with the way things are, something happens, and we’re forced to change to a new paradigm. A loved one leaves or dies; a job is changed or lost; a medical report comes back questionable; children make choices other than the ones you would hope they’d make…whatever it is, life moves our cheese and we’re asked to think and perform differently. And for some odd reason, we seem to be taken off guard when these changes happen.

Some say that change is the only thing that’s constant in life. In fact, there’s an old Latin phrase that has been applied to the church that is fitting…Ecclesiastica Reformata, Semper Refordundum, meaning “The church reformed, always reforming.” Yet as followers of Christ, we have the ultimate source of consistency during changing times in that of our Heavenly Father.

God has not changed, nor will He ever change.

His love for us is immutable, unshakeable, and unconditional.

His presence, provision and protection can never be dismantled or disheveled.

If you are facing changes this day, know that God has not changed.

Yet we on earth hath union

with God the Three in One,

and mystic sweet communion

with those whose rest is won.

O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we

like them, the meek and lowly,

on high may dwell with thee.