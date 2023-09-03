By Dr. Michael Guido

Abraham Lincoln spent years as a circuit-riding lawyer. On one of his trips, he and a friend were faced with crossing the dangerous Fox River. While traveling through a small village he decided to ask a minister about the best place to cross it.

“Well,” said the minister, “it’s always pretty bad. And I am familiar with all its dangers. But I have one fixed rule that I never change: I never cross it until I reach it.”

Planning for tomorrow is time well spent. But worrying about what might happen tomorrow is a foolish use of our time. When we worry, we close our eyes and ears and cannot see or hear our Heavenly Father at work in our lives. So, what do we do?

First, we must release the problem to the Lord in prayer. We must hand the problem to Him as a quarterback hands off the football to a running back. The football can only get to its final destination when it is let go. So, in prayer, we must “let go and let God!”

Second, we must fix our thoughts on the power of God to solve the problem that came from God. We must allow His Spirit to guide us and give us His insight to solve His problem.

Third, we must activate our faith and believe that God will lead us to the solution that He has for us – not necessarily the solution we want. To combat worry and anxiety we must take God’s promises at face value. If we are willing to let Him do “His thing” He will in His time.

PRAYER: Help us, Father, to believe that You will solve our problems and take away our anxieties when we look to You in faith believing. Help us see Your will in our lives. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need. “So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.” – Matthew 6:33-34