Tyler ISD Communications Team Receives Top Honors From AAF

The Tyler ISD Communications and Public Relations Team has been awarded the prestigious Innovative Team of the Year accolade by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) – East Texas Chapter at the 2nd Annual East Texas Innovation Awards Banquet. Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines was also recognized as the Innovator of the Year, solidifying the team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and excellence.

The awards ceremony was recently held at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams in the East Texas advertising community for their innovative contributions during the 2022-2023 school year. The Tyler ISD Communications Team faced stiff competition from local advertising, consulting, and marketing firms in each category.

Innovator of the Year: Jennifer Hines

Jennifer Hines, the Chief Communications Officer of Tyler ISD, was honored with the coveted Innovator of the Year Award. This award distinguishes individuals who embody innovation, creativity, leadership, and forward-thinking strategies. Hines has played a pivotal role in driving innovation within Tyler ISD and influencing the industry at large. Her innovative spirit has been recognized by peers and the community, setting her apart as a trailblazer in the field.

Innovative Team of the Year: Tyler ISD Communications Team

The Tyler ISD Communications Team was awarded the Innovative Team of the Year Award, underscoring their commitment to creativity and originality. Throughout the 2022-2023 year, the team has consistently delivered thoughtful and innovative campaigns. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of imagination and developing unique techniques has made them a driving force in the industry. This recognition is a testament to the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the Innovative Team of the Year Award from the American Advertising Federation – East Texas Chapter,” said Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our Communications Team. I am also humbled to be named Innovator of the Year, and I share this honor with the entire team. We look forward to continuing our commitment to innovation and delivering outstanding campaigns for the Tyler ISD community.”

The Tyler ISD Communications Team extends its gratitude to the American Advertising Federation and the East Texas community for this esteemed recognition and remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the coming years.

About the American Advertising Federation (AAF): The American Advertising Federation is a national organization that celebrates and promotes excellence in the advertising industry. The East Texas chapter recognizes outstanding achievements in advertising through events such as the East Texas Innovation Awards, honoring individuals and teams who demonstrate innovation and creativity in their work.