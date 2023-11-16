KC Theatre To Present Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’

Kilgore College Theatre is proud to present Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, “And Then There Were None,” November 30 to December 3 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

The play is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, November. 30 to December. 2, with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 3.

General admission tickets are $7 for KC students with student ID and $10 for adults. Discounted ticket pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.

The box office will open one hour prior to each performance. The play is rated PG but children under the age of 7 will not be permitted. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.kilgore.tix.com or by calling (903) 983-8126.

For more information, e-mail the KC Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@kilgore.edu.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.