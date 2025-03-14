Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce accelerates business

I rise today to honor and congratulate my friend, Henry Bell, on 35 years of service to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. This incredible milestone is a testament to his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the economic growth of the east Texas community.

By Paula Jimenez

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its 31st Annual Business Expo, marking three decades of celebrating local businesses. This year, the Chamber unveiled a fresh identity with a new name and logo, transitioning from the previous title, Business to Business Expo, to the newly branded Accelerate Business Expo. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is the top five regional chamber boasting over 2,000 member businesses, organizations, and individuals. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to enhance the business environment, economic well-being, and quality of life in the Tyler area.

The 2025 Accelerate Business Expo featured over 130 vendors and attracted over 1,000 attendees. It kicked off with a grand performance by the Tyler Junior College’s Apache Bells.

Furthermore, this year’s Expo marked a significant milestone, celebrating the 35-year tenure of Henry Bell, President of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. More recognition came from Congressman Nathaniel Moran who delivered a speech recognizing Mr. Bell at the House prior to the event. Moran was present at the Expo, where he took to the stage to present a plaque honoring Mr. Bell for his dedicated service to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Adding to the significance of the occasion, Mr. Bell’s birthday celebration was announced at the start of the Expo.

Congressman Moran said, “I rise today to honor and congratulate my friend, Henry Bell, on 35 years of service to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. This incredible milestone is a testament to his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the economic growth of the east Texas community.”

Among the first-time attendees was Jason Taylor , owner of the locally veteran-owned business LoveTech. Taylor praised the professionalism of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, noting how well they kept him informed in the lead-up to the event.

The Expo fulfilled its purpose for Taylor, serving as more than just a networking event; it was a pivotal moment for him and LoveTech. Taylor has observed numerous local businesses seeking resources in the DFW area, unaware of the options available in Tyler, Texas. According to Taylor, LoveTech appreciated how organized and well-put-together the Expo was.

He said, “LoveTech is not just about machines—it’s about the people.” And the Expo embodied that spirit for them. He believes LoveTech benefited significantly from their participation, achieving their goal of increasing brand awareness without the pressure of hard selling their services. Besides, he enjoyed the opportunity to experience Tyler Junior College Apache Bells performance for the first time.

Another new participant was LEX Air Conditioning, Electric, and Plumbing. Their staff members from the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex location traveled to Tyler, to discover what the Expo had to offer. LEX Air Conditioning, Electric, and Plumbing is a locally owned business based in DFW. The company has been operating for 40 years and recently expanded to Tyler.

Christi Lampkin, Operations and Marketing for LEX attended and expressed her delight and looks forward to participating every year. Lampkin remarked, “Now I understand why it has been so successful. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce did a phenomenal job; the event was exceptionally organized.” LEX Air Conditioning, Electric, and Plumbing emphasized that, unlike franchises, it is more challenging for local businesses to grow their brand, and they appreciate a dedicated staff committed to growing their businesses and raising brand awareness at a local level.

The Expo provided them a platform to showcase their local services, network with the community and fellow business leaders. Lampkin, a survivor of a rare form of breast cancer, underwent her last surgery in December 2024, thereby finding a deeper appreciation for life. She stated, “Life is hard, but it’s the people in your village that help you get through it.” Lampkin and LEX Air Conditioning, Electric, and Plumbing are looking forward to their business journey in Tyler as well as on-going involvement with the Chamber.

The Chamber expresses its gratitude to the Expo Planning Committee and volunteers, Chamber staff, Board Chair-James Sheridan, the W. T. Brookshire Conference Center staff, and Phoenix Design Group, Inc. They also want to thank Congressman Nathaniel Moran for honoring their leader, Henry Bell, and the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles for kicking off the event in grand style.