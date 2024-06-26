It is Official

Longview ISD Board hires Dr. Marla Sheppard as Superintendent of Schools

Board of trustees: Dr. Troy Simmons, Lateefah Pruitt, Michael Tubb, Ted Beard and Brent Miller embrace Dr. Marla Sheppard in the center.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, Trustees formally hired Dr. Marla Sheppard as Longview ISD Superintendent of Schools during their special meeting.

Dr. Sheppard is thrilled for the confirmation to lead the Longview ISD. She is seen in a photograph with Trustees wearing a green jacket – the Lobo nation’s color.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve the Longview community,” said Dr. Sheppard. “I am grateful to the board for their trust in me. I look forward to creating long-lasting relationships with the students, staff, and greater community.”

As a result of this official announcement, Dr. Sheppard is developing a 100-day plan “for listening and learning from the community.”

“My first priority is to listen and learn from the families, young people, leaders, and other stakeholders of the Longview area, to deeply understand their needs, aspirations, and perspectives,” she said. “Only then can we chart the path forward together.”

Michael Tubb, Board President expressed his excitement about Dr. Sheppard joining Longview ISD and for how her leadership stands to transform the district.

“We are confident that Dr. Sheppard will exceed our expectations as we begin a new chapter for a brighter future in Longview ISD,” he said. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership abilities make her an excellent fit for our district!”

Dr. Samir Germanwala, Board Vice President, agreed, adding that, with her passion for fostering inclusive, high-achieving learning environments, “Dr. Sheppard brings a wealth of experience and innovative vision to Longview ISD.”

“Her commitment to excellence, collaborative spirit, and strategic approach will enhance our academic programs and inspire our students, teachers, and community to reach new heights,” he said. “We eagerly anticipate the positive impact Dr. Sheppard will undoubtedly have on our schools and the bright future ahead.”

Place 2 trustee Mr. Brett Miller, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues, adding that he is “thrilled to welcome Dr. Sheppard to Longview ISD!”

“Her excellent credentials, wealth of experience, and contagious enthusiasm make her the perfect fit to lead our district,” he said. “I have no doubt that Dr. Sheppard will capitalize on LISD’s legacy of excellence and take us to new heights in the years to come!”

An award-winning and nationally recognized educator, Dr. Sheppard brings extensive knowledge of public education and 29 years of experience. A veteran of K-12 public education, she has served as a math and science teacher, assistant principal, middle and high school principal within Houston ISD, in addition to multiple years as assistant superintendent of school leadership in Fort Bend ISD, where she was responsible for 16 campuses.

Later recruited to Kansas City Public Schools as deputy superintendent, Dr. Sheppard led the team responsible for KCPS earning “Full Accreditation” for the first time in more than 20 years. Prior to coming to Longview ISD, she served as deputy chief of academic achievement for KIPP Texas Public Schools and was responsible for executing the academic vision for the 33 schools in the Houston region.

Dr. Sheppard received her Bachelor of Science in biomedical science from Texas A&M University-College Station, and her Master of Education and Doctorate, both from the University of Houston. She has numerous awards and recognitions for her work in educational leadership.

More LISD news

Energy-Efficiency Upgrades

The board also approved a $12.7 million energy savings performance contract with Schneider Electric through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS Contract 220104). This contract includes the installation of solar panels across 10 district facilities.

Expected to generate $26.7 million in total financial benefits for the district, Dr. Guidry said, “This project includes $19.9 million in guaranteed savings and $6.8 million in investment tax credit reimbursements.”

An investment-grade audit by Schneider Electric found that the solar project could deliver a lifetime return on investment (ROI) of approximately 171 percent.

The project also benefits from the recently expanded federal solar investment tax credit, allowing the district to receive direct cash payments from the government.

Dr. Guidry praised the solar initiative, adding that the project “not only offers a means to offset future cost escalations but also plays a pivotal role in ensuring the overall success of the 2024 bond projects.”

In other business…

During the course of the meeting, the LISD Board of Trustees also:

TABLED a resolution to consider an architectural contract with The DLR Group; and

APPROVED Budget Amendment No. 10A.

Trustees usually meet in the boardroom of the LISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street), but often set special-called meetings at various locations around the district. The next regular meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. July 15, 2024.