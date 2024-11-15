Simple Bare Necessities touts expansion

Making a difference for under-resourced and under-served youth in LISD is more than just providing essentials – it’s about building confidence and fostering self-worth. Together, we are committed to leaving a strong and long-lasting impact on our district’s youth.

Alec Germanwala, co-founder of Simple Bare Necessities

Arya and Alec Germanwala are the founders of Simple Bare Necessities.

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Simple Bare Necessities, (SBN) a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hygiene products to under-resourced Longview ISD students, reports that it has successfully raised more than $85,000 in 4 years. More than that, SBN recently hosted its 4th annual “Race for Dignity” 5K fun run at The Green, drawing approximately 100 enthusiastic attendees.

In the past 4 years, the race has raised funds and distributed more than 13,000 full-sized hygiene kits to Longview ISD under-resourced students. That is not all.

Longview ISD graduates and siblings Arya and Alec Germanwala founded the organization in 2020. They currently attend Vanderbilt University where Arya is a junior, and her brother Alec, is a freshman. Nonetheless, SBN doggedly remains committed to enriching the lives of the district’s under-resourced and under-served students.

For example, this year, Longview High School students teamed up with Arya and Alec, to ensure the legacy of their nonprofit organization. “Making a difference for under-resourced and under-served youth in LISD is more than just providing essentials – it’s about building confidence and fostering self-worth,” said Alec Germanwala, co-founder of Simple Bare Necessities. “Together, we are committed to leaving a strong and long-lasting impact on our district’s youth.”

But wait, there is more.

SBN has expanded into the Metro Nashville Public Schools thereby making a substantial impact in the Nashville school system. Moreover, Simple Bare Necessities is partnering with the Tennessee Justice Center (TJC) thus extending support to under-resourced and under-served communities in the greater Nashville area. Arya couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Bringing Simple Bare Necessities to Nashville is an exciting achievement for us,” said Arya Germanwala, co-founder of Simple Bare Necessities. “It allows us to continue our mission of supporting under-resourced youth, removing barriers to their education and well-being, just as we’ve done in Longview, Texas.”

Importantly, Simple Barre Necessities is extremely thankful to various supporters who make their mission of serving under-resourced and underserved youth possible.

For more information about Simple Bare Necessities or to support their mission, visit https://www.simplebarenecessities.org/