Smith County Employee Recognitions

Kasey Philpott is retiring this week after three decades of service to the Smith County Adult Probation Department.

She was honored for her service during the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, August 26.

“First and foremost, I want to say how grateful I am to have this job and to serve this community … It’s never just been a job for me. It’s truly been a calling,” Mrs. Philpott said.

She said not only do they work every day to hold people accountable for their actions, but also to give them a second chance and a path forward.

“That’s a rare privilege, to wake up every day and know that what you’re doing truly matters,” she said.

Mrs. Philpott started working as a secretary for the department in 1993, but after a year, she decided to earn her degree in criminal justice. While going to college, she began an internship for Adult Probation and then became a probation officer for the felony courts in 1995.

“The civil unit has collected more than $91 million for children in child support.” Kasey Philpot, Smith County Adult Probation Department.

After seven years, she moved into civil probation in 2002 to supervise defendants placed on probation who owed child support.

As a civil officer, Mrs. Philpott helped to ensure that defendants were held accountable for making their child support payments. Her great work led to her being promoted to civil court officer.

“One part of our mission that I’m especially proud of is our work in child support enforcement,” Mrs. Philpott said, adding that since 2002, the civil unit has collected more than $91 million for children in child support.

Courtesy Photo: (from left) Kasey Philpott and Mandy Zehren pose for a picture in Commissioners Court on August 26, after Mrs. Philpott was recognized for 30 years of service to the Smith County Adult Probation Department.

“That is not just a statistic,” she said. “That is food on tables. That’s school clothes bought, medical needs met, and peace of mind for thousands of parents and kids. That’s something I am very proud of. The work we’ve done has rippled out into homes and hearts across our community.”

Mrs. Philpott served as civil court officer for County Court-at-Law 2, under the late Judge Randall Rogers, who greatly respected her and loved to tease her. He affectionately nicknamed her “Crusty,” and then called her “Suit” when she became a supervisor.

She thanked Judge Rogers, whom she said was one of her mentors.

Mrs. Philpott eventually became the supervisor of the Civil Unit, where she has served as a valuable member of the management team.

“Kasey’s leadership style is that of professionalism with a heart,” Adult Probation Supervisor Mandy Zehren said. “She cares deeply about the employees of our department. In working with integrity, she has promoted an atmosphere of trust, which has earned her the respect of her coworkers. She is a great role model for others, always encouraging people to be their best.”

Mrs. Zehren said Mrs. Philpott is one of the most open and friendly people she has ever met.

“She brightens every room,” she said. “We always say Kasey has never met a stranger, she talks to everyone …”

Mrs. Zehren said the department would not be the same without her and they will miss her very much, but she will always be a part of the probation family.

“Retirement is sweet, yes, but leaving this work behind comes with some bitter sweetness too,” Mrs. Philpott said. Over the years, her work family has helped guide her through her years of service and taught her how to lead, train, motivate, and encourage others.

Smith County Employee Anniversaries

25 YEARS

Monica Powell was recognized for 25 years of service to the Smith County Juvenile Services Department, where she serves as residential superintendent.

She grew up in Tyler, graduated from John Tyler High School, and attended Tyler Junior College. She was an employee of Mother Frances Hospital before she started working for Smith County Juvenile Services as a detention officer in 2000.

Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said Mrs. Powell has been a strong county employee for 25 years. He said she oversees the state’s audit of the Juvenile Services facility, which scores have had it ranking as one of the highest in the state for years.

“She has got a heart for kids,” he said. “She is committed to helping kids in East Texas.”

Mrs. Powell was promoted to shift supervisor in 2002. In 2016, she was promoted to her current position, where she oversees the pre-adjudication facility, the post facility operations and the communications department within the detention unit. Her duties include interviewing applicants, training, budgeting, scheduling of supervisors and shift officers, investigations, volunteers, medical issues, and day-to-day issues that arise.

Mrs. Powell is an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and she and her husband Richard own a trucking company in Tyler. They also formerly owned a beauty salon. She said she also gets to supervise not only her husband, but four kids, three grandkids and one dog named Dallas!

She said she has no plans to retire.

15 YEARS

Kendra Tuck was recognized in the Commissioners Court on Tuesday for 15 years of service with the Smith County Juvenile Services Department.

She graduated from Mineola High School and Jarvis Christian University, where she was inducted into the cheerleader hall of fame. In 2010, she began her career at Juvenile Services as a master control supervisor and has since served as a juvenile supervision officer and detention supervisor. This month, she started a new role as a juvenile probation officer.

“She really believes that what she does matters,” Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said. “She is going to be a difference maker in the lives of these kids” as a probation officer.

10 YEARS

Heather Boren was recognized for 10 years of service to Smith County.

She began working for the District Clerk’s Office in 2015, during her senior year of college. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Tyler.

In 2020, she transferred to the Auditor’s Office and handles all the payroll for the more than 900 county employees.

“It has been an honor to work with Heather,” Smith County Auditor Karin Smith said. “She has the daunting task of paying every employee on time and accurately.”

“I am blessed to have 10 years with the county, and am excited to continue my career here,” Mrs. Boren said.

Other employees celebrating work anniversaries in August but who were not in court include Craig Lampin, with five years of service in Facilities Services, and Lakisha Wilprit, with five years of service in the County Clerk’s Office, having previously served for 12 years.

Courtesy Photo: Smith County Texas